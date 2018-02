(Corrects contract value in headline to A$184 mln from A$18 mln)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - SpeedCast International Ltd:

* SPEEDCAST SECURES CONTRACT WITH NBN CO. VALUED UP TO AU$184M

* ‍SECURED 10-YEAR CONTRACT WITH AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT-OWNED INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER NBN CO TO DELIVER SATELLITE SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: