Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ardian/SFAM/FNAC Darty:

* Private equity firm Ardian says it has bought a minority stake in SFAM, a leading European broker of smartphone and multimedia insurance.

* On Feb 6, SFAM said it had bought 11 percent of French consumer electronics chain FNAC Darty for 335 million euros ($415 million), becoming the second-biggest shareholder after German retailer Ceconomy.