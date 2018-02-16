CORRECTED-BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Unit To Acquire Stake In The Indian Film Combine‍​

(Corrects brief headline to say unit to acquire stake in The Indian Film Combine, not the entire company‍​; adds fourth bullet to include details of stake)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* UNIT RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS AND HOLDINGS PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE EQUITY SHARES OF THE INDIAN FILM COMBINE‍​

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MAY 31, 2018

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES - RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS AND HOLDINGS TO MAKE ACQUISITION FOR 11.05 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS UNIT TO ACQUIRE 65 PCT EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL IN THE INDIAN FILM COMBINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: