REFILE-BRIEF-Apache Corp Q4 Net Income Attributable To Common Stock Of $1.19 Per Share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* APACHE CORP - Q4 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK OF $1.19 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* APACHE CORP - QTRLY OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION REVENUES $1,640 MILLION VERSUS $1,455 MILLION

* APACHE CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* APACHE CORP - QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE OIL PRICE $58.36 PER BARREL VERSUS $47.39 PER BARREL

* APACHE CORP - QTRLY PRODUCTION WAS 440,201 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE) PER DAY VERSUS 490,376 BOE PER DAY

* APACHE CORP - QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE NATURAL GAS PRICE $2.90 PER MCF VERSUS $2.85 PER MCF

* APACHE CORP - IN 2018, PLANS TO INVEST $3 BILLION IN OIL AND GAS CAPITAL

* APACHE CORP - IN 2018, PROJECTS 7 PERCENT TO 13 PERCENT ADJUSTED PRODUCTION GROWTH WORLDWIDE AND 9 PERCENT OIL GROWTH IN THE PERMIAN

* APACHE CORP SEES PLANNED AGGREGATE UPSTREAM INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BILLION FROM 2018 TO 2020

* APACHE CORP - SEES 2018 TO 2022 COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 11 TO 13 PERCENT WORLDWIDE, 19 TO 22 PERCENT IN U.S., 26 PERCENT TO 28 PERCENT IN THE PERMIAN BASIN