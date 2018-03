(Adds dropped words in headline)

March 6 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier says at an event in Rome:

* THERE ARE STILL MANY RISKS IN ITALIAN BANKING SECTOR BUT NOT SYSTEMIC, CITING BAD LOANS AND UNDERCAPITALISATION

* CANNOT EXCLUDE THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN ITALIAN BANKING SECTOR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)