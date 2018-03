(In March 7 brief, corrects crude palm oil, palm kernel figures in headline and bullet after company corrects)

March 7 (Reuters) - Rimbunan Sawit Bhd:

* FEB PRODUCTION OF CRUDE PALM OIL 7,514.14 METRIC TONNE, PALM KERNEL 1,658.19 METRIC TONNE, FFB 21,325.87 METRIC TONNE