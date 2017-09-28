FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Sino Great Wall to set up units, invest in construction project (Sept. 26)
September 26, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 20 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Sino Great Wall to set up units, invest in construction project (Sept. 26)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Sept. 26 Brief, corrects figure in first bullet to 2.53 billion yuan, from 1.5 billion yuan, after company clarifies)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest about 2.53 billion yuan ($380 million) to set up units and boost units’ capital

* Says it signs framework agreement on construction PPP project with investment of about 982.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/2xNJ0FX)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6566 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

