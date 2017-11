REFILE-BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor plans semiconductor company, boosts photovoltaic JV capital

(Refiles with complete headline)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS SHEN HAOPING AS CHAIRMAN, APPOINTS QIN YUMAO AS GENERAL MANAGER

* SAYS IT, ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL AND LOCAL GOVT SIGN AGREEMENT TO SET UP SEMICONDUCTOR PROJECT COMPANY WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 5.0 BLN YUAN($757.94 million)

* SAYS IT, UNIT AND PARTNER PLAN TO BOOST PHOTOVOLTAIC JV‘S CAPITAL BY 2.99 BILLION YUAN TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON NOV 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AFcDeM; bit.ly/2AEqZf8; bit.ly/2zzifmB; bit.ly/2AEr5Dw Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5968 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)