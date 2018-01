REFILE-BRIEF-HKEx Says Securities Market's Market Capitalisation Up 37 Pct Y/Y

(Refiles with category code)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS SECURITIES MARKET‘S MARKET CAPITALISATION UP 37 PERCENT Y/Y AT HK$34 TRILLION ($4.35 trillion) AT END-2017, HITS RECORD HIGH

* SAYS AVERAGE DAILY TURNOVER WAS HK$88.2 BILLION IN 2017, UP 32 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS 174 NEWLY LISTED COMPANIES IN 2017, AN INCREASE OF 38 PERCENT FROM 126 IN 2016

* SAYS TOTAL FUNDS RAISED IN 2017 AT HK$579.9 BILLION, UP 18 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS 2,118 LISTED COMPANIES IN HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE BY END-2017, RISES FROM 1,973 AT END-2016 Source text in English: bit.ly/2AuulNj Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8198 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)