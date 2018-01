(Refiles with links, bullet points)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* SAYS IT EXPECTS NET LOSS OF ABOUT 10.6 BILLION YUAN ($1.67 billion) IN 2017

* SAYS 2018 CAPEX AT ABOUT 1.5 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT FACES DELISTING RISK WARNING IF IT POSTS NET LOSSES FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rTcIrA; bit.ly/2rLvLE0; bit.ly/2BCOrWo Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)