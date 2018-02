(Corrects currency unit in headline and bullet point to yuan, not U.S. dollar)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* SAYS CAPITAL AT UNIT'S JV LIVZON BIOLOGICS WILL BE BOOSTED BY 600 MILLION YUAN ($94.94 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nMWH27 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)