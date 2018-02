(Refiles with correct link)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Suning.Com Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($158.82 million) WORTH OF SHARES AT NO HIGHER THAN 16 YUANPER SHARE IN ORDER TO LAUNCH EMPLOYEE STOCK INCENTIVE SCHEME Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nVPDiL Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)