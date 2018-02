(Refiles with extra link)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - HNA Innovation Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS ZHU JIE, BAO RULIN AS BOARD DIRECTORS, REPLACING LI TIE, LI QIANG

* SAYS IT WILL HOLD SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON MARCH 9 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CfcaMq; bit.ly/2BVrgv7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)