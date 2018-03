(Correct second bullet to boost unit’s capital by 90 mln yuan, instead of 90-100 mln yuan)

March 1 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT SCRAPS PLAN TO INVEST IN NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS INC

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BOOST REGISTERED CAPITAL OF ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBSIDIARY BY 90 MILLION YUAN ($14.17 million) TO 100 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Fb024W; bit.ly/2CQ4r7Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3534 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)