FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P raises ratings of Italy's Cattolica and Allianz's Italian unit
Sections
Featured
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
Recipe for Survival
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 5:17 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P raises ratings of Italy's Cattolica and Allianz's Italian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects OCT. 31 story to show S&P raised ratings on Cattolica from BBB- to BBB and Allianz Italian unit to A from A-, not the other way round)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s says:

* Raised long-term ratings of Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazione to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ following Italy’s sovereign upgrade

* Raised long-term ratings of Italian unit of German insurer Allianz from ‘A-’ to ‘A’

* Revising up to ‘intermediate’ from ‘moderate’ its assessment of industry and country risk for the Italian life and property/casualty sectors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.