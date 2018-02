MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Says:

:GOVT ESTIMATES 1.38 TRLN RUPEES EXPENDITURE ON HEALTH, EDUCATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY FOR 2018/19

: LAUNCHING FLAGSHIP NATIONAL HEALTH PROTECTION SCHEME TO PROTECT 100 MLN POOR FAMILIES

: PROPOSE TO SET UP 3 TRLN RUPEES PLAN FOR LENDING UNDER MUDRA IN 2018/19 (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)