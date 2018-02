MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Says:

:THREE GOVT INSURANCE COS TO BE MERGED AND LISTED SUBSEQUENTLY

: SETS 5.97 TRLN RUPEES ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND EXTRA BUDGETARY INFRASTRUCTURE ALLOCATION FOR 2018/19

: GOVT HAS INITIATED A PROCESS OF STRATEGIC DISINVESTMENT OF 24 CENTRAL PUBLIC SECTOR ENTERPRISES

: 1 TRLN RUPEES FROM DISINVESTMENT RAISED IN 2017/18 (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)