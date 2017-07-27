FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 13 days ago

RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

2 Min Read

 (repeats to fix alignment)
    July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
                                                               Insured
                                                             Unemployment
  Week Ended   Initial Claims  4-Week Avg. Continued Claims   rate (pct) 
    07/22/17       244,000       244,000          N/A            N/A
    07/15/17       234,000-R     244,000-R     1,964,000         1.4
    07/08/17       248,000       246,000       1,977,000         1.4
    07/01/17       250,000       243,500       1,949,000         1.4
    06/24/17       244,000       242,250       1,965,000         1.4
    06/17/17       242,000       245,000       1,945,000         1.4
    06/10/17       238,000       243,250       1,942,000         1.4
    06/03/17       245,000       242,000       1,936,000         1.4
    
    REVISIONS:
    Initial claims: July 15 from 233,000
    Four-week average: July 15 from 243,750
    
     Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
     U.S. Initial Claims:   241,000
     U.S. Continued Claims: 1.950 mln
    
     NOTES:
     UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 219,776 JULY 22 WEEK FROM 257,763 PRIOR WEEK
     UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 1,974,065 JULY 15 WEEK FROM 1,996,804 PRIOR WEEK
     N/A - not available

