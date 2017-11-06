FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Goldman hires new co-head of LatAm ECM
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Apple's iPhone X has higher margin than iPhone 8: analysis
Technology
Apple's iPhone X has higher margin than iPhone 8: analysis
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
World
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

RPT-Goldman hires new co-head of LatAm ECM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with additional codes)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has hired Facundo Vazquez as co-head of equity capital markets in Latin America, according to an internal email seen by IFR.

Vazquez will be a managing director and run the LatAm equity capital markets business alongside Lyle Schwartz, who has been at the bank for 17 years.

“The equity capital markets business is a key part of the investment banking franchise globally, with a significant focus in Latin America,” the email said.

“The addition of Facundo will help the franchise further serve our clients and increase market share across the region.”

Vazquez joins from UBS, where he held a similar position for a year and a half. Prior to that, he worked at Itau BBA and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

He starts in January and will be based in New York. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.