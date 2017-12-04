FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tables turn
Sections
Featured
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Interactive Graphic
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tables turn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday with no changes)

** S&P 500 rocked Fri, but ultimately advances for 2nd straight week. Finishes up 1.5 pct

** Downside reversal in the market’s tech titans had them fail a big test on the charts

** That said, SPX was able to shrug off tech’s sudden stumble on a growth to value rotation

** Nevertheless, SPX’s severely overbought levels, extended monthly streaks, leave it vulnerable

** And although DJI had its best week of 2017, surpassing 24k for first time, stretched run can lead to rubber band effect

** Vast majority of sectors rise; telecom, financials and industrials surge, while tech wobbles

** Financials soar 5.2 pct. Big banks rally, JP Morgan hits record on strong economic data, rising yields and tax bill hopes. KBW Bank index leaps nearly 6 pct

** Industrials up 2.9 pct. Airlines, package delivery names chug higher on tax cut prospects. DJT jumps ~6 pct

** Energy gains 2.7 pct. Oil rises after OPEC extends output cuts

** Cons Disc up 2.1 pct. Retailers surge on robust start to holiday shopping season and record high consumer confidence. L Brands and Macy’s top 2 SPX stocks, both up ~15 pct

** Tech drops 2 pct. Investors cash in some chips as group trips on the charts . Indeed, charging semis showed signs of pulling up as neared their dotcom boom peak; Phil Semi index slides >6 pct

** SPX sector YTD performance thru end-Nov: reut.rs/2AN5RDA

** Meanwhile, UBS says despite week’s gains, tax cuts still not fully priced into market

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.