BRIEF-Four coaches, Adidas official, others charged in NCAA basketball case

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CHUCK PERSON, A DEFENDANT IN U.S. CASE OVER ALLEGED BRIBERY AND FRAUD RELATED TO NCAA BASKETBALL, IS A COACH AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY LAMONT EVANS, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS A COACH AT OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY ANTHONY “TONY” BLAND, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS A COACH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EMANUEL “BOOK” RICHARDSON, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS A COACH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA James “jim” gatto, another defendant, is a director of global sports marketing for basketball at adidas RASHAN MICHEL, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS THE FOUNDER AND OPERATOR OF A CLOTHING COMPANY IN ATLANTA -- COURT PAPERS MERL CODE, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS AFFILIATED WITH GATTO‘S COMPANY AND ITS HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE BASKETBALL PROGRAMS -- COURT PAPERS CHRISTIAN DAWKINS, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS A FORMER EMPLOYEE OF A SPORTS MANAGEMENT COMPANY -- COURT PAPERS JONATHAN AUGUSTINE, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS PROGRAM DIRECTOR FOR A HIGH SCHOOL-AGED BASKETBALL TEAM SPONSORED BY GATTO‘S COMPANY, AND PRESIDENT OF A FLORIDA-REGISTERED NONPROFIT ASSISTING HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES -- COURT PAPERS MUNISH SOOD, ANOTHER DEFENDANT, IS FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF AN INVESTMENT SERVICES COMPANY -- COURT PAPERS