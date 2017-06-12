CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

(Corrects headline to say company announced a new programming leadership team, not named Suzanne Scott, President of Programming)

June 12 (Reuters) - Fox News Channel:

* Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

* New programming leadership team announced by Suzanne Scott, President of Programming for network​‍​

* Says ‍new team will be comprised of six executives

* Says Meade Cooper will now serve as Senior Vice President, Programming

* Says John Finley becomes Senior Vice President of development and production

* Says ‍ron Mitchell, former Senior Producer of O'Reilly Factor, named Vice President of story development, Primetime Programming​

* Says Lauren Petterson will take on role of Senior Vice President, morning programming and talent development​

* Says Jill Van Why will serve as Vice President of programming operations