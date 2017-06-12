FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say company announced a new programming leadership team, not named Suzanne Scott, President of Programming)

June 12 (Reuters) - Fox News Channel:

* Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

* New programming leadership team announced by Suzanne Scott, President of Programming for network​‍​

* Says ‍new team will be comprised of six executives

* Says Meade Cooper will now serve as Senior Vice President, Programming

* Says John Finley becomes Senior Vice President of development and production

* Says ‍ron Mitchell, former Senior Producer of O'Reilly Factor, named Vice President of story development, Primetime Programming​

* Says Lauren Petterson will take on role of Senior Vice President, morning programming and talent development​

* Says Jill Van Why will serve as Vice President of programming operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.