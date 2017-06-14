REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May

(Corrects syntax in 2nd paragraph)

June 14 (Reuters) - Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.

Foreign investments in Malaysian bonds rose for a second straight month in May. Malaysian bonds have been on the decline since November, when foreign ownership began to fall because of the central bank's crackdown on offshore trading in ringgit.

Meanwhile, inflows in Indian, South Korean and Indonesian bonds were $2.98 billion, $1.9 billion and $0.78 billion, respectively.

There have been no foreign outflows in South Korean and Indonesian bonds for the past five months.

CONTEXT: Foreign investors to pour nearly $1 trillion into emerging markets in 2017 -IIF