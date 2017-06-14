FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 14, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May

1 Min Read

(Corrects syntax in 2nd paragraph)

June 14 (Reuters) - Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.

Foreign investments in Malaysian bonds rose for a second straight month in May. Malaysian bonds have been on the decline since November, when foreign ownership began to fall because of the central bank's crackdown on offshore trading in ringgit.

Meanwhile, inflows in Indian, South Korean and Indonesian bonds were $2.98 billion, $1.9 billion and $0.78 billion, respectively.

There have been no foreign outflows in South Korean and Indonesian bonds for the past five months.

For graphic: tmsnrt.rs/29uYjbz

tmsnrt.rs/2t0IZJS CONTEXT: Foreign investors to pour nearly $1 trillion into emerging markets in 2017 -IIF (Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.