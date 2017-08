(Corrects headline and bullet to say Jindal Stainless' promoters pledged shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee and SBICAP did not raise stake in company)

June 23 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd:

* Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: