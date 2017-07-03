CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Maruman to sell 2.3 mln shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Ltd for 573.6 mln yen (June 30)

(Corrects second summary point to show Mozart will become third major shareholder, not second)

June 30 (Reuters) - Maruman & Co Ltd:

* Says it will sell 2,294,200 shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Limited, at the price of 250 yen per share, or 573.6 million yen in all

* Mozart Advisors Korea will become the third major shareholder of the company, with 32.6 percent voting rights, up from 0

* Effective date July 7

