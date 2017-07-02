FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
REFILE-MEDIA-China's forex reserves remain adequate - FX regulator
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2017 / 12:02 PM / a month ago

REFILE-MEDIA-China's forex reserves remain adequate - FX regulator

1 Min Read

(refile to remove extra word)

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves remained adequate and its size within reasonable range, influential bimonthly Communist Party journal Qiushi cited Pan Gongsheng, head of State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying on Sunday.

* Pan says China has no intention to boost competitiveness through currency depreciation

* Expects China's cross-border capital flows to be more balanced

* China's foreign exchange reserves rose in May for a fourth consecutive month, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening in the dollar helped staunch outflows. text link: here

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Zhang Lusha

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.