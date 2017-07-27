BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

(Updates to add Q2 I/B/E/S GAAP EPS estimate of $0.36, which is comparable to GAAP EPS of $0.37 reported by Nielsen Holdings; removes reference to non-GAAP earnings estimate)

July 27 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen reports 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.644 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Sees FY total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of about 4 pct

* Sees ‍free cash flow about $900 million for 2017

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46