Nov 21 (Reuters) - Videocon Industries Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise: June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 8.86 3.69 Revenue from ops 15.99 27.94 Note: The results are standalone. Source text - bit.ly/2jcwab5 (Bengaluru newsroom)