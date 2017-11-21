FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain to exit Skylark in US$562m block trade
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Bain to exit Skylark in US$562m block trade

Fiona Lau

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (IFR) - Bain Capital is selling its remaining shares in Japanese restaurant group Skylark in a block trade to raise up to ¥63bn (US$562m), according to a term sheet. The private equity firm is offering 38.9m shares, or 19.8% of Skylark, at an indicative price range of ¥1,602–¥1,622 a share. The range represents a discount of 3.28%–4.47% to the company’s closing price today of ¥1,677. The shares are on offer to both international and domestic institutional investors. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are the joint bookrunners. In June, Bain Capital raised ¥41.5bn (US$373m) through the sale of 25.5m Skylark shares at ¥1,630. That sell-down was also arranged by the same three banks. (Reporting By Fiona Lau; Editing By Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.