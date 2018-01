Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 14 million yuan to 18 million yuan in FY 2017 versus net loss at 25.1 million yuan in FY 2016

* Says increased securities investment gains as main reason for the forecast

