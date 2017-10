MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - * India’s markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says to enable mutual funds to hedge debt portfolio under some conditions

* SEBI says mutual funds may hedge debt portfolio by using interest rate futures

* SEBI says mutual funds must disclose hedging positions through interest rate futures

* SEBI says investment in interest rate derivatives must also be disclosed

Source text: bit.ly/2hwWmA9