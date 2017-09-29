FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Toys"R"Us (Asia) to open 10 new stores in China on Oct 1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 19 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Toys"R"Us (Asia) to open 10 new stores in China on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects JV’s name to Fung Retailing Group from Li & Fung Retailing, after company clarifies)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toys“R”Us (Asia) Ltd (a joint venture between Toys“R”Us in the U.S. and Fung Retailing Group in Hong Kong)

* Says it is opening 10 brand new stores in China on Oct 1, bringing total store count to 150 across mainland China

* Says it is currently operating in 226 stores in Greater China and Southeast Asia, and has an additional 35 franchise stores in the Philippines and Macau

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

