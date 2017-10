RPT-BRIEF-China Sept iron ore imports at record, copper highest since March - Reuters calculations

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Data from the General Administration of Customs on Friday:

* China Jan-Sept soy imports up 15.5 percent y/y at 71.45 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept soy imports 8.1 million tonnes, down versus 8.45 million tonnes in Aug - Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Sept crude oil imports up 12.2 percent y/y at 318 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept crude oil imports at 36.9 million tonnes, up versus 33.98 million tonnes in Aug - Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Sept iron ore imports 817 million tonnes, up 7.1 percent y/y - customs

* China Sept iron ore imports 103 million tonnes at a record, up versus 88.7 million tonnes in Aug - Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Sept unwrought copper imports down 9.4 percent y/y at 3.44 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept unwrought copper imports 430,000 tonnes, highest since March, up versus 390,000 tonnes in Aug - Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Sept nat gas imports at 48.38 million tonnes, up 22.3 percent - customs

* China Sept nat gas imports at 5.92 million tonnes, up versus 5.66 million tonnes in Aug - Reuters calculations

* (Reporting by Josephine Mason)