(Company corrects start date of options exercise period to Oct. 11 from Oct. 10)

Oct 16(Reuters) - RaQualia Pharma Inc

* Says 1,000 units of its 14th series options were exercised to 1 million shares of its common stock, by Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., during period from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16

