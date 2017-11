CORRECTED-BRIEF-Impinj reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23 (Nov 1)

(Corrects 7th bullet to say co sees Q4 loss per share of $0.34-$0.42, not $8.75-$7.25; corrects 8th bullet to say sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.16​-$0.24, not $4.95-$3.45​) Impinj Inc:

* Impinj announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $32.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.6 million

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 including items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍Q4 2017 revenue $28.25 million to $29.75 million

* Sees Q4 2017 loss per share $0.34 to $0.42

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16​ to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: