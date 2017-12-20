FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICAL)-BRIEF-MBK decides to sell shares of Ad Me Tech (Dec. 18)
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 18, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 5 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICAL)-BRIEF-MBK decides to sell shares of Ad Me Tech (Dec. 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Dec. 18 Brief, corrects stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 2.87 percent (115,000 shares) in first bullet, after company clarifies)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MBK Co Ltd:

* Says it decided to sell 175,000 shares in Ad Me Tech Co Ltd , cutting stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 9.74 percent (390,000 shares) currently, on Dec. 19

* Says the gain on sales of investment securities will be 27 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uRKppz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.