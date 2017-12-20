CORRECTED-(OFFICAL)-BRIEF-MBK decides to sell shares of Ad Me Tech (Dec. 18)

(In Dec. 18 Brief, corrects stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 2.87 percent (115,000 shares) in first bullet, after company clarifies)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MBK Co Ltd:

* Says it decided to sell 175,000 shares in Ad Me Tech Co Ltd , cutting stake to 5.37 percent (215,000 shares) from 9.74 percent (390,000 shares) currently, on Dec. 19

* Says the gain on sales of investment securities will be 27 million yen

