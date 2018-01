CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp says Lake Shore MHC to vote on dividend waiver (Jan. 3)

(Corrects headline, adds bullet to say Lake Shore MHC will hold a special meeting for proposal to waive right to receive dividends; corrects second bullet to say co will cut dividend if waiver is not approved) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* LAKE SHORE BANCORP - LAKE SHORE MHC TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING TO WAIVE MHC‘S RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS OF UP TO $0.40/SHARE DECLARED BY CO 12 MONTHS AFTER APPROVAL OF PROPOSAL

* LAKE SHORE BANCORP - ‍IF PROPOSED DIVIDEND WAIVER NOT APPROVED, BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE PROPOSED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.10 PER SHARE TO $0.04 PER SHARE​ Source text: (bit.ly/2CBc7jp) Further company coverage: