(Corrects bond conversion price in headline, first bullet to 2,746.1 yen per share, from 2,746.05 yen)

Feb 5(Reuters) - Nifco Inc:

* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due first series unsecured convertible bonds to 2,746.1 yen per share from 5,492.1 yen per share, due to stock split

* Says decision effective April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PL6yME

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)