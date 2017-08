July 19 (Reuters) - WASKO SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT COIG SA OFFER IN CONSORTIUM FOR DELIVERY OF IT SOLUTIONS HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE

* THE DEAL IS WORTH 20.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* COMPANY OWNS 93.97 PCT OF STAKE IN COIG

