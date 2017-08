July 21 (Reuters) - AURES TECHNOLOGIES:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS REVENUES ROSE BY 11.7%

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 22.9 MLN VS EUR 19.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 42.5 MLN VS EUR 38.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* GROUP CONFIRMS ITS AMBITIONS FOT THE GROWTH IN 2017