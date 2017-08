BRIEF-GetBack plans to raise up to 40.0 mln zlotys under bond issue

July 24 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAYS THAT IT PLANS TO GAIN UP TO 40 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER ISSUANCE OF SERIES PP4 BONDS

* PLANS TO ALLOCATE RAISED FUNDS, AMONG OTHERS, FOR PURCHASE OF LIABILITIES PORTFOLIOS

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JULY 24 TO AUG. 4

* THE 3.5-YEAR BONDS WILL BEAR FLOATING INTEREST RATE BASED ON WIBOR 3M PLUS 4.0 PCT ANNUAL MARGIN

* UNTIL NOW THE COMPANY CONDUCTED 3 BOND ISSUES WHICH BROUGHT 179.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* UNDER ITS BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME THE COMPANY PLANS TO RAISE 300.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

