July 28 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 32.9 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 24.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 49.2 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 32.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30 EUR 1.26 BLN VS EUR 968.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR WITHIN THE RANGE OF EUR 135–155 MILLION

