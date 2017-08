July 31(Reuters) - MC LINK SPA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL 89.81 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 2I FIBER SPA FOR EUR 45.3 MILLION

* 2I FIBER SPA IS A COMPANY IN 80 PCT OWNED BY F2I SECOND FUND AND IN 20 PCT OWNED BY MARGUERITE INFRASTRUCTURE ITALY SARL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)