BRIEF-Huber+Suhner sells cable system project for Twindexx trains to Kabel-Technik Polska

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS DECIDED TO DISTANCE ITSELF IN THE EUROPEAN RAILWAY MARKET FROM BUSINESS INVOLVING BUILD-TO-PRINT HARNESSING

* AS PART OF THIS ALIGNMENT, HUBER+SUHNER SIGNED THE CONTRACT FOR THE SALE OF ITS CABLE SYSTEM PROJECT FOR THE TWINDEXX TRAINS TO KABEL-TECHNIK POLSKA SP. Z O.O. (PART OF PKC GROUP AND ULTIMATELY MSSL) ON 31 JULY 2017

* THE SALE SHALL COME INTO FORCE ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2017, AFTER THE END OF A PHASE FOR COMPLETION OF CLOSING CONDITIONS

* THE BUSINESS WITH WIRES AND CABLES IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS DECISION

