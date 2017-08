BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges H1 net profit shrinks to EUR 1.5 mln

August 1 (Reuters) - HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, H1 CONSOLIDATED NET AFTER TAX PROFITS OF THE GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.5 MLN VERSUS EUR 3.2 MLN REDUCED BY 52 PERCENT

* THE H1 TURNOVER OF THE GROUP WAS EUR 13 MLN VERSUS EUR 14.9 MLN IN Η1 2016, REDUCED BY 12 PERCENT

* IN Η1 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRADED VALUE WAS EUR 58.9 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 76 MLN, A 22 PCT REDUCTION.

* THE AVERAGE CAPITALIZATION OF THE GREEK CAPITAL MARKET INCREASED BY 15.7 PCT COMPARED TO Η1 2016 ( EUR 47.5 BILLION VS EUR 41.1 BILLION)

* MARKET LIQUIDITY, AS MEASURED BY TURNOVER VELOCITY, DROPPED TO 31% IN H1 2017 COMPARED TO 46.3% IN H1 2016, WHILE AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME WAS 85.5 MLN SHARES COMPARED TO 127.3 MLN SHARES

