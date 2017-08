Aug 1 (Reuters) - GPI SpA:

* FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON MAY 2, MAY 29 AND JUNE 28, IT APPROVED THE MERGER PROJECTS FOR INCORPORATION INTO GPI SPAOF THE SUBSIDIARIES EVOLVO GPI SRL, GRUPPO SERVIZI INFORMATICI SRL, GPI DO BRASIL SRL, CENTRO RICERCHE GPI SRL AND SPID SPA

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE PURCHASE COST OF MINORITY INTERESTS OF INCORPORATED COMPANIES HAS INCREASED FROM EURO 1.4 MILLION TO EURO 1.7 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2tZ037h

