August 1 (Reuters) - EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC SPA IPO-EPS.MI:

* TO START TRADING AS OF AUG 1

* COLLECTED 150 MILLION EUROS IN ITS PLACEMENT

* FREE FLOAT AT THE TIME OF THE ADMISSION TO TRADING AMOUNTS TO 100 PCT

* AS OF AUG 2, EPS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE AIM ITALIA INDEX

Source text: bit.ly/2wgZlyU

