Aug 2 (Reuters) - SINPAS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS :

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO SELL 41,124.83 SQUARE METERS LAND IN BURSA FOR 72.6 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT (TOTAL: 85.6 MILLION LIRA)

* THE FUND FROM THE RELATED SALE IS TO BE USED IN THE FINANCING OF NEW INVESTMENT AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES PRIMARILY IN ISTANBUL, ANKARA AND BURSA

