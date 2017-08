BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FIRST AML PATIENT TREATED WITH UCART123 ENROLLMENT ONGOING

* IND CLEARANCE GRANTED BY THE FDA TO SERVIER AND PFIZER RELATED TO PHASE I CLINICAL TRIALS OF UCART19 IN ALL PATIENTS

* CLOSING OF THE CALYXT’S NASDAQ IPO WITH $64.4 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS TO CALYXT ON JULY 25, 2017

* STRONG CASH POSITION OF $272 MILLION (€238 MILLION) AS OF JUNE 30, 2017

* AT JUNE 30, 2017, CELLECTIS HAD € 237.6 MILLION IN TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS COMPARED TO € 258.5 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* Q2 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME EUR 8.2 MLN VS 18.1 MLN YR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING LOSS EUR 18.0 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 10.0 MLN YR AGO

* Q2 NET LOSS EUR 24.1 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 6.3 MLN YR AGO

* FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED AT JUNE 30, 2016 AND 2017, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES DECREASED BY €2.6 MILLION FROM €19.5 MILLION IN 2016 TO €16.9 MILLION IN 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)