Aug 3(Reuters) - OPEN FINANCE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT DECIDED TO STOP THE AMORTIZATION OF COMPANY'S VALUE FOR TAX PURPOSES

* CO DECIDED TO MAKE AN 19.4 MILLION ZLOTY IMPAIRMENT FOR VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET

